DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The video showing a deadly crash at a Pollo Tropical restaurant in Davie has been released.

The footage shows the moment of impact when a driver careened into the building located on South University Drive last Friday.

A 41-year-old woman who was sitting inside was pinned under the car and later died at the hospital.

Another adult and a child were also injured in the crash.

The video also shows what happened just before the car went into the building, when the driver of another car ran a stop sign in the parking lot.

Davie Police say they are still determining whether charges will be filed.

