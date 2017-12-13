Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The video showing a deadly crash at a Pollo Tropical restaurant in Davie has been released.
The footage shows the moment of impact when a driver careened into the building located on South University Drive last Friday.
A 41-year-old woman who was sitting inside was pinned under the car and later died at the hospital.
Another adult and a child were also injured in the crash.
The video also shows what happened just before the car went into the building, when the driver of another car ran a stop sign in the parking lot.
Davie Police say they are still determining whether charges will be filed.