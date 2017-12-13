Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New Miami Marlins management continues to cut salary. Giancarlo Stanton and Dee Gordon have already been dealt, and according to reports, outfielder Marcell Ozuna is on his way to St. Louis.
Sirius XM host Craig Mish was the first to report the trade. The deal is done, pending a physical.
Ozuna makes $3.5 Million annually and is due for arbitration this offseason, but will not reach free agency until 2020 at the earliest. He hit 37 home runs in 2017.
Alex DonnoBorn and raised in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Alex attended high school at Westminster Christian. A lifelong fan of "The U," he went on to earn his...More from Alex Donno