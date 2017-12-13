Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man is under arrest after allegedly shooting at Miami-Dade County firefighters responding to an apartment fire.
It happened early Wednesday morning at 133rd Street and NE 7th Avenue in North Miami.
Investigators said the man shot through a door while residents were being evacuated.
Luckily, nobody was hit.
Meantime, officials said the fire was caused by a dryer.
No injuries were reported.
Residents have since been allowed back into the apartment building.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was arrested.