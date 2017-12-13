Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, North Miami, Shooting

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A man is under arrest after allegedly shooting at Miami-Dade County firefighters responding to an apartment fire.

It happened early Wednesday morning at 133rd Street and NE 7th Avenue in North Miami.

Investigators said the man shot through a door while residents were being evacuated.

Luckily, nobody was hit.

Meantime, officials said the fire was caused by a dryer.

No injuries were reported.

Residents have since been allowed back into the apartment building.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who was arrested.

