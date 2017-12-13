By Larry Blustein
Filed Under:High School Football, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Leonard Lucas Jr, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Leonard Lucas, Jr. Miami High

PLAYER: Leonard Lucas, Jr.

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Miami High

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 295

SCOUTING: Another of the football prospects that we have been watching since he began playing. One of the better tackles around – and his ability and athleticism affords him to lineup on the defensive side of the ball as well. A quality player who came in this year, learned plenty and ends being one of those big men responsible for the success of the Stingarees. His footwork has improved a great deal from when he first started out. Lucas made a commitment to getting better – and over the past year – he has shown colleges and his coaches that he has a chance to do some special things at the next level. After ending the regular season with a 9-1 record, the stings won their first playoff game since 2000, with a win against the No. 2 seed Palmetto Panthers. It will be fun to watch his progress at the next level.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6634963/leonard-lucas-jr

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Leonard Lucas, Jr. Miami High

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch