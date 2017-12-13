PLAYER: Leonard Lucas, Jr.

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Miami High

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 295

SCOUTING: Another of the football prospects that we have been watching since he began playing. One of the better tackles around – and his ability and athleticism affords him to lineup on the defensive side of the ball as well. A quality player who came in this year, learned plenty and ends being one of those big men responsible for the success of the Stingarees. His footwork has improved a great deal from when he first started out. Lucas made a commitment to getting better – and over the past year – he has shown colleges and his coaches that he has a chance to do some special things at the next level. After ending the regular season with a 9-1 record, the stings won their first playoff game since 2000, with a win against the No. 2 seed Palmetto Panthers. It will be fun to watch his progress at the next level.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6634963/leonard-lucas-jr