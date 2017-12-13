Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — State agencies are expected to visit a Downtown Miami day care Wednesday after two young children got sick and died.

The YWCA Carol Glassman Donaldson Childcare Center, housed on the grounds of County Hall, has been shut down.

A local doctor diagnosed the first child’s death, a 22-month-old boy, as a suspected case of meningitis and the second child’s death may be related. Florida’s Health Department hasn’t confirmed either diagnosis.

Both deaths happened within seven days of each other in the first week of December.

“I wish they would’ve notified the parents earlier,” said parent Alicia Conely. “I mean, that’s a pretty big issue to let this school open knowing that something like that has happened.”

Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO of the YWCA, said they will continue to work with the state’s Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families to take precautions so families can eventually return.

“First thing we want to share is how devastated we are,” she said. “These are our YWCA babies and everything that we can do for our children for families for a staff right now is with Paramount.”

Miami-Dade County is the landlord of the building. The daycare building is leased by the YWCA. Royes said they had the building sanitized twice.

“Although we were cleared following the confirmed case of meningitis, we made the decision to close the school today and tomorrow, pending further directives from the Department of Health,” Royes added in a statement. “While we have been told that every child who has sought medical attention has been cleared by his or her doctor, we believe this is the best course of action.”

About 50 to 55 youngsters attend the daycare and many are children of county employees.

Each parent in the school has been notified and the school is asking them to get medical attention if their child is sick. The school is also having their staff get checked, as well.

Symptoms of Meningitis include high fever, constant crying, poor feeding and body and neck stiffness.

