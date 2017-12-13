(Courtesy: AvMed)

It’s something we do every day that doesn’t require much thought (beyond remembering to do it). But there’s actually a right way and a wrong way to do it, and abiding by these simple guidelines will help minimize the spread of germs in the workplace.

Get the basics down. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are five steps to proper handwashing: wet, lather, scrub, rinse, and dry (repeat as necessary). Do them every time to maximize effectiveness. Consider posting a visual notice in all restrooms to explain the process.

Use soap whenever possible. Despite the convenience, hand sanitizers aren’t as effective as hand soap or liquid soap; while they do eliminate some germs, they can keep hands visibly dirty or greasy. Check office restrooms regularly to ensure soap is always in check.

Know when to wash. Always wash your hands during all stages of food preparation. If you’ve recently used the bathroom, touched garbage, or been around someone who is sick, you will need to wash your hands as well.

