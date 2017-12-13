By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins second-year cornerback Xavien Howard has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

On Monday Night Football, Howard intercepted Tom Brady twice, helping Miami defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Howard has intercepted four passes over the past two weeks. He also recorded a pair of INT’s against the Denver Broncos on December 3rd.

“I’m just feeding off the last game,” Howard said on Monday night. “Watching film and stuff like that. They tried to come at me in the weakness that I showed on film so just executing the game plan.”

Asked what he saw on the field before his two interceptions, Howard simply said: “The ball was in the air. I just made a play on it.”

