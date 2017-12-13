Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — A brand new transportation system is coming to the Walt Disney World Resort and the company is revealing new renderings of what it will look like.
The new Disney Skyliner, first announced over the summer, will give guests a bird’s-eye view of Walt Disney World Resort.
Select Disney Skyliner cabins will have iconic Disney characters incorporated into their exterior design to give the appearance that a Disney pal is riding along with guests, such as characters from the ‘Fab Five,’ figures from Disney attractions, fan favorites from movies, and more.
There’s a Disney Skyliner station at the International Gateway at Epcot inspired by the park’s nearby European Pavilions. It’ll be covered with metal and glass canopies, hand-painted murals and ornamental steel structures that harken back to the early 18th century Art Nouveau style.
The Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort station will be the hub of activity for Disney Skyliner. This station is inspired by the open-air village marketplaces of the Caribbean and will showcase the nearby resort’s architectural detailing and color schemes. At this station, passengers will be able to transfer gondola routes to reach their destination.
There will also be a station at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and another station shared by Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort.
An opening date for the aerial system has not yet been announced.
The gondola construction project comes as Disney is expanding by building new lands in Hollywood Studios as well adding more rides in Magic Kingdom and Epcot.