For many kids, having the summer off and going to an after school program relieves them of the pressures of the classroom, the dread of assignments and the boredom of long lectures. It is out-of-school time after all – a time to recharge and disconnect. But for the dozens of kids enrolled in the Raíces Hispanic Heritage Cultural Arts Park Program at Miller Drive Park, the days are full of classroom activities, art assignments and rehearsals, all of which awakened their senses. Best of all, Park Manager Natalie Prieto was far from dull or boring.

“Alright class, what form of art am I holding?” Prieto asks while holding one of the pieces of art the group had started working on the day before. “Pop Art!” the 6- and 7-year-olds shout in unison.

“Who is one of the most relevant artists of this movement?” she asks. “Andy Warhol!” they confidently proclaim. The kids knew all the answers. Prieto has created a setting that simulates a freshmen art history class. Instead of a classroom full of young adults, her students carry Wonder Woman lunchboxes and have to stand on their tippy toes to reach the water fountain.

The Raíces Hispanic Heritage Cultural Arts Program was developed to give kids exposure to the visual and performing arts, and Prieto is right at home leading the program. “As human beings, we are surrounded by art – it’s everywhere – whether you’re aware of it or not,” she explains. “My role as an art instructor is to encourage them to absorb, analyze and explore; to be innovators and to demonstrate that art is not only beautiful, but functional. It’s in how you dress, the accessories you put together, even in the type of car you drive, which was designed by an artist. I want to share my passion for learning and my practical experience with children so they start seeing the world from a different viewpoint while putting their creativity to good use.”

During the summer, the children are divided into three groups so they can fully engage in each of the arts taught in the program by age and interest: Art, Dance, Drumming, Animation, Theater and Puppetry Arts. Natalie Perera. “I love singing and dancing and learning about art from Ms. Natalie.” The Raíces experience sparks the mind, body and spirit. “We are a team of fully engaged artists and staff committed to enhancing the park experience by providing not only great art education, but also by encouraging physical activities,” Prieto says. “It is important to move because sometimes art can be sedentary, mainly visual arts. We value the physical and creative balance; therefore, we motivate children to live an active life. They get to play tennis, basketball, compete in Field Day and enjoy the outdoors.”

Prieto is an attorney by trade and an artist by birth. “I come from a family of writers, linguists, historians, architects, painters and classic ballet dancers,” she explains. Her paternal grandfather, Alberto Prieto, was one of the most important architects in Cuba, who also happened to be related to artist Leopoldo Romañach. Natasha Rodriguez, whose 6-year- old daughter Isabella attended the Raíces program, is a big fan of things the program does that kids may not even notice.

“The Raíces program embraces individuality and allows children to express themselves using various forms of creative media,” Rodriguez says. “My daughter has been exposed to genres that she otherwise would not have had the opportunity to explore, including the arts of animation and percussion. The staff and volunteers create a friendly, fun atmosphere where the children play games, engage in sports and have a fantastic summer experience.” There’s no doubt this unique program in parks.

