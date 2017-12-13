Filed Under:Cirque du Soleil, Entertainment, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Volta

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Cirque du Soleil is bringing its newest show under the big top to South Florida and it opens on Friday.

Volta is a spellbinding story about celebrating the adventurous spirit of freedom and the excitement of blazing your own trail.

Inspired by the adventurous spirit that fuels action sports, Volta features BMX, parkour, shape diving, roller skating, rope skipping and more.

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” runs Dec. 15-Feb. 4 at Hard Rock Stadium (in a big top across the street.)

Click here for more details.

 

