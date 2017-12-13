MIAMI (WQAM) — WQAM is proud to present the 6th annual Channing Crowder Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.
We hope you’ll find it in your heart to donate new unwrapped toys to give the kids at the club this holiday season.
Just bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card to the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, December 19.
Hochman and Crowder will also be broadcasting live from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. but you can drop off toys anytime Tuesday between noon and 8:00 p.m.
Your gift will go directly to one of the club’s more than 12,000 members, many of whom live below the poverty line in Broward County.
The club is located off of Riverland Road & Davie Blvd, about ½ mile west of I-95.
Join us for Channing Crowder’s Annual Toy Drive Tuesday the 19th on WQAM.