Filed Under:Boys and Girls Club Of Miami-Dade, Channing Crowder, Christmas, Holiday, Toy Drive

MIAMI (WQAM) — WQAM is proud to present the 6th annual Channing Crowder Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County.

We hope you’ll find it in your heart to donate new unwrapped toys to give the kids at the club this holiday season.

Just bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card to the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, December 19.

6th annual channing crowder toy drive Channing Crowder’s 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Hochman and Crowder will also be broadcasting live from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. but you can drop off toys anytime Tuesday between noon and 8:00 p.m.

Your gift will go directly to one of the club’s more than 12,000 members, many of whom live below the poverty line in Broward County.

The club is located off of Riverland Road & Davie Blvd, about ½ mile west of I-95.

Join us for Channing Crowder’s Annual Toy Drive Tuesday the 19th on WQAM.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch