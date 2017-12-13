Filed Under:Camacol, Food Drive, Latin Chamber of Commerce, Local TV

LITTLE HAVANA (CBSMiami) —  Thousands lined up in chilly temperatures to get their free holiday food baskets early Wednesday morning in Little Havana.

It’s for the annual Camacol Holiday Food Drive, sponsored by the Latin Chamber of Commerce and other community businesses.

Around 7 a..m., volunteers started handing out the baskets packed with a holiday meal and all the fixins’.

Two weeks ago, thousands of vouchers were given away which are needed to claim those food baskets.

This is the 35th year for Camacol’s holiday food drive.

