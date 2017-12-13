Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two men were seen breaking through the wall of a Miami restaurant and police are hoping surveillance video can help lead to their capture.
It happened just after midnight on August 29th at La Ceiba Restaurant located at 815 W. Flagler Street.
The suspects kicked out a wall-mounted air conditioner unit to gain entry. Once inside, they ransacked the business and targeted various items such as a flat screen television, DJ equipment, and the restaurant’s cash register, which held about $300.
They also caused damage to two ATMs before fleeing.
Both men are described as light-skinned and thin, about 5’11” and 150 lbs.
If you recognize either of these individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.