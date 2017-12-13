By Katherine Bostick



Sometimes, choosing a gift for a friend or loved one can be difficult. The choice is made easier by the ease and convenience of gift cards. Forget the big, name brand stores and stick with the small, local stores for rare finds and great bargains. Sports, clothes, hats, and more can be purchased with gift cards from the stores listed here. Whether choosing e-gift cards or the traditional hard plastic cards, one can’t go wrong with a gift card.

Alf Golf

2600 N.W. 87th Ave.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 697-6446

www.alfsgolf.com Alf Golf is not your typical golf store, it is a golfers paradise on a rainy day. Simulators are available so that clients can golf on any of the more than 50 golf courses programmed into the simulators. Cost to use the simulators start at $30.00 an hour. Be sure to call ahead to book a tee time as Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest days of the week. Purchase a gift card for that special golfer in your life and they will be thanking you for years to come. Golf lessons are also available at Alf Golf.

Goorin Bros

612 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(877) HAT-1895

www.goorin.com Goorin Bros has been selling hats for over 100 years. They sell men’s, women’s and children’s hats. This store even sells one-of-a-kind hats! Hat boxes are available for the travelers on your list. Gift cards are available starting at $25.00 and go as high as $300.00. The gift cards can be used online or at the store and, if expedited shipping is chosen, the cards can arrive at their destination within 2 business days of ordering.

Fresh Produce Clothes

912 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 463-8131

www.freshproduceclothes.com Fresh Produce Clothes sells much more than clothes, a lot more! Wraps, candles, skin care items, bath salts, travel games, and much more can be purchased at Fresh Produce Clothes. Gift cards are available at this venue and can be used at the store or online. Fresh Produce Clothes offers gift cards from $10.00 up to $500.00 and it takes about 3-7 business days to receive the cards. Online gift cards are also available. Related: The Pros And Cons Of Gift Cards

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

500 Brickell Key Drive

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 913-8288

www.mandarinoriental.com Gift cards are available as egift cards or as traditional plastic gift cards. Both types of cards can be purchased in varying denominations up to $10,000. Plastic gift cards are mailed out within 24 hours of purchase. Gift cards can be used to rent rooms, or for any of the calming spa treatments available at Mandarin Oriental. Legendary cuisine, award winning spas, and exceptional service make Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Spa a great place to relax and enjoy some ‘personal’ time.