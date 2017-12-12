By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, the Miami Marlins finalized their trade to send Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees. If you thought the fire sale was over after dealing Dee Gordon and Stanton, think again.

It’s looking like outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be next on Miami’s list of cost-cutting casualties.

The frightening part about this is Heyman noting that the Marlin might not even be done cutting salaries once they get to the $85-90 Million range.

 

