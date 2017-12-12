Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, the Miami Marlins finalized their trade to send Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees. If you thought the fire sale was over after dealing Dee Gordon and Stanton, think again.
It’s looking like outfielder Marcell Ozuna will be next on Miami’s list of cost-cutting casualties.
The frightening part about this is Heyman noting that the Marlin might not even be done cutting salaries once they get to the $85-90 Million range.
Comments
Alex DonnoBorn and raised in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Alex attended high school at Westminster Christian. A lifelong fan of "The U," he went on to earn his...More from Alex Donno