MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Netflix released its year in review and announced the top binged shows of 2017.
The streaming service says American Vandal a true-crime satire was the most watched show of the year.
Stranger Things also topped the list with Netflix members ranking the sci-fi mystery as the top show they watched together as a family.
Netflix also revealed that New Year’s Day was the day the most people cozied up for some good old-fashioned Netflix binge-watching.
The company said that, around the world, members watched more than 140 million hours per day.
Here’s the full list of the most binge-watched shows on Netflix:
- American Vandal
- 3%
- 13 Reasons Why
- Anne with an E
- Riverdale
- Ingobernable
- Travelers
- The Keepers
- The OA
- The Confession Tapes