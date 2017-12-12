Filed Under:Entertainment, Most Watched, Netflix

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Netflix released its year in review and announced the top binged shows of 2017.

The streaming service says American Vandal a true-crime satire was the most watched show of the year.

Stranger Things also topped the list with Netflix members ranking the sci-fi mystery as the top show they watched together as a family.

Netflix also revealed that New Year’s Day was the day the most people cozied up for some good old-fashioned Netflix binge-watching.

The company said that, around the world, members watched more than 140 million hours per day.

Here’s the full list of the most binge-watched shows on Netflix:

  1. American Vandal
  2. 3%
  3. 13 Reasons Why
  4. Anne with an E
  5. Riverdale
  6. Ingobernable
  7. Travelers
  8. The Keepers
  9. The OA
  10. The Confession Tapes
