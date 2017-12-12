Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you recognize this man? It’s a composite sketch of a man wanted for a violent home invasion in North Lauderdale.
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing the sketch in hopes someone will recognize him for the crime that took place the night of Thursday, December 7.
It was around 9:00 p.m. when a woman heard a man knocking repeatedly on her front door. She called out to him and told him he had the wrong home, but the man persisted. She opened the door, and the man pushed his way into her home.
The unidentified man then put a gun to her head and forced her into a bedroom. She was made to lay on the ground while he searched through her room for valuables.
After several terrifying moments, the armed burglar fled with several of the victim’s belongings. Detectives believe he was driving a red car.
The suspect is described as a tall male with bumps on his face, which did not appear to be acne. He had a dark complexion and a heavy Jamaican accent. At the time of the home invasion, he wore a gray hoodie, blue sports jacket and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. David Augusti at 954-321-4332 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.