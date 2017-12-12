Filed Under:Kinloch Park Middle School, Local TV, Sick Students

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four students from Kinloch Park Middle School in Miami have been taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance, according to school officials.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius “Iggy” Carroll said a total of eight students ingested some kind of pill. Soon after, the Four students from Kinloch Park Middle School in Miami have been hospitalized after ingesting an unknown substance, say school officials.students began to exhibit strange behavior in class so the school called fire rescue.

All of the students are in stable condition but four were transported Miami Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

