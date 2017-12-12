From the time they took the field this season, American Heritage knew that the team that would put an end to their winning streak would have to work harder than ever before.

The Patriots came out from the start and made a statement – in every game – home and away.

As the winning streak grew for second year head coach Pat Surtain and his Patriots, the pressure to repeat became greater. All along, Surtain and his coaches maintained that playing one game at a time was the only way his team would get back to Orlando.

After beating Ponta Vedra a year ago, during an unbeaten campaign, this team ran a true gauntlet to get back to defend.

Last Friday afternoon, the Patriots did indeed defend, and in the end extended their winning streak to 28 games.

Since Miami Northwestern lost to IMG Academy and fell from the No. 1 spot – nine weeks ago, the Patriots sat atop South Florida high school football – and will end the year as the No. 1 team.

While winning a state title will certainly get a lot of attention, the final poll is reflected on a number of factors. This order is fair and certainly pays respect to those programs who have a much tougher road to travel – and obviously would be a huge favorite over a number of those programs above them.

Here is a look at how the final Top 15 ends with Champagnat Catholic (2A), Chaminade-Madonna (3A), Miami Northwestern (6A) and American Heritage all taking home state titles:

1. Plantation American Heritage – (13-0, 5A)

2. Miami Northwestern – (11-2, 6A)

3. Cardinal Gibbons – (11-2, 5A)

4. Miami Central – (9-3, 6A)

5. Chaminade-Madonna – (11-2, 3A)

6. Miramar – (8-2, 8A)

7. St. Thomas Aquinas – (10-3, 7A)

8. Columbus – (9-2, 8A)

9. Miami High – (11-2, 8A)

10. University School – (9-2, 4A)

11. Champagnat Catholic – (9-2, 2A)

12. Deerfield Beach – (8-3, 8A

13. Carol City – (8-3, 6A)

14. Palmetto – (8-2, 8A)

15. Western – (10-3, 8A)

Outstanding season for Doral Academy (10-2, 7A), Miami Southridge (7-4, 8A), South Dade (9-2, 8A), Plantation (9-2, 8A), Miami Norland (6-4, 6A), West Broward (9-3, 7A) and Miami Monsignor Pace (8-3, 4A).

