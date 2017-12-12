Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Leaders from nearly 60 countries are meeting in Paris Tuesday for the One Planet Summit on fighting climate change.

President Donald Trump was not invited since he pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted world leaders, business giants, and environmentalists at the summit.

The meeting comes two years after nearly 200 nations agreed to stop relying so heavily on fossil fuels and to limit global warming.

President Trump withdrew from the deal saying it was unfair to U.S. businesses, workers, and taxpayers.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry tried to reassure international players that Americans want to fight climate change.

“While Donald Trump may have pulled out of Paris, the American people have not. We remain committed to the Paris Agreement,” said Kerry.

France’s president told CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor that President Trump’s decision was aggressive but perhaps not final.

“I’m pretty sure that my friend President Trump will change his mind in the coming months or years. I do hope,” said President Macron.

On Tuesday, investors and global leaders agreed to devote more money and technology to slowing global warming.

The World Bank announced it will stop financing oil and gas projects in 2019 to help the world’s economy shift to cleaner energy.