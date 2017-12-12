Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A plan by JetBlue to sell a board game that also included a certificate for a free flight did not go quite as planned on Tuesday.

The limited-edition travel-themed board game called Get Packing! was supposed to go on sale at noon for only $19.99.

Problem is, there were only 200 games available and JetBlue claims the games sold out within seconds.

In a statement to CBSMiami, the company said, “We are aware of the current situation and are working diligently with Amazon to confirm all sales are legitimate and further investigating any potential bot and/or reseller scenarios. We will be restocking the game on December 18.”

If you look at comments on Amazon and on Twitter, when consumers jumped on Amazon to get the game, it appeared to be sold out before it ever went on sale.

Shoppers either got a message saying the game wasn’t available or were told by Amazon that it was available from third-party sellers at much higher prices.

Did anyone get @JetBlue Get Packing? Was it ever actually available? #getpacking — Jaime Neaman (@JaimeNicole54) December 12, 2017

So I bought a #GetPacking board game from @amazon says sold by Amazon not a third party but I was charged $37?? @JetBlue is this legit? — *delsino* (@ALAdnama) December 12, 2017

Some consumers on Twitter accused bots of snapping up the games before actual consumers could reach them.

I don’t think @JetBlue is to blame for this #GetPacking fiasco. It looka like something called Shoeplex used a series of bots to backdoor and buy all the games which they are now selling for 40 bucks as resellers. @Amazon needs to fix that vulnerability. — Nick Oristian (@museumnowudont) December 12, 2017

According to JetBlue, the game was supposed to be limited to one copy per Amazon account.

Get Packing! can be played with three to six players and includes six packing boards, 60 packing cards, 48 wild cards, one die, one rule book, and best of all, one certificate for a roundtrip Jetblue flight. All travel must be booked and flown within January 2018 to December 2018, and travel is subject to availability and holiday blackout dates, which cover all of the major holidays.