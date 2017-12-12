Filed Under:Board Game, JetBlue, Local TV, travel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A plan by JetBlue to sell a board game that also included a certificate for a free flight did not go quite as planned on Tuesday.

The limited-edition travel-themed board game called Get Packing! was supposed to go on sale at noon for only $19.99.

Problem is, there were only 200 games available and JetBlue claims the games sold out within seconds.

In a statement to CBSMiami, the company said, “We are aware of the current situation and are working diligently with Amazon to confirm all sales are legitimate and further investigating any potential bot and/or reseller scenarios. We will be restocking the game on December 18.”

If you look at comments on Amazon and on Twitter, when consumers jumped on Amazon to get the game, it appeared to be sold out before it ever went on sale.

Shoppers either got a message saying the game wasn’t available or were told by Amazon that it was available from third-party sellers at much higher prices.

 

Some consumers on Twitter accused bots of snapping up the games before actual consumers could reach them.

 

According to JetBlue, the game was supposed to be limited to one copy per Amazon account.

Get Packing! can be played with three to six players and includes six packing boards, 60 packing cards, 48 wild cards, one die, one rule book, and best of all, one certificate for a roundtrip Jetblue flight. All travel must be booked and flown within January 2018 to December 2018, and travel is subject to availability and holiday blackout dates, which cover all of the major holidays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch