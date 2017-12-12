Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Board games are a go-to activity for families during the holidays and JetBlue is raising the stakes by creating a board game that can not only get you away for the moment, but for real.
A limited-edition travel-themed board game called Get Packing! goes on sale at noon on Tuesday.
The first-of-its-kind board game includes a certificate for a roundtrip flight on JetBlue. Yup. A REAL flight comes inside each board game.
The game costs $19.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon while supplies last, and they won’t last long!
Get Packing! can be played with three to six players and includes six packing boards, 60 packing cards, 48 wild cards, one die, one rule book, and best of all, one certificate for a roundtrip Jetblue flight. All travel must be booked and flown within January 2018 to December 2018, and travel is subject to availability and holiday blackout dates which cover all of the major holidays.