MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins shocked the New England Patriots 27-20 for their sixth victory on the season, but the real winner on Monday night was Miami receiver Jarvis Landry.
As the Dolphins took some air out of the Patriots’ chances at the top seed in the AFC, Jarvis Landry celebrated his second touchdown of the game by poking fun at “Deflategate.”
On a scale of 1 to 13 P.S.I., Landry stuck the landing to earn at least a 12.5.
Alex DonnoBorn and raised in Palmetto Bay, Florida, Alex attended high school at Westminster Christian. A lifelong fan of "The U," he went on to earn his...More from Alex Donno