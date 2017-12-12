Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Florida men have been charged for dragging a shark with a speed boat and then posting a video of it on social media.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says 21-year-old Michael Wenzel, 23-year-old Spencer Heintz and 28-year-old Robert Lee Benac each face two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
The FWC chairman says he hopes this sends a message to everyone, that animal cruelty will not be tolerated.
Just days after the video went viral, Gov. Rick Scott asked if state law needed to be changed to better protect wildlife.
He penned a letter to the FWC saying he wants to make sure the state’s fishing regulations and statutes strictly prohibited “such inhumane acts.”