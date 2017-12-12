Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TENNESSEE (CBSMiami) –A Tennessee middle- schooler is speaking out after his emotional Facebook video about being bullied that went viral.

His mother is also addressing backlash on social media over some other posts, which show her and her son with confederate flags.

“I had enough of it. They had said that someone was going to beat me up in lunch so I texted my mom and I said what do I do here,” said Keaton Jones who also said it was his idea to make the video.

“People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it,” said Jones in the video.

Keaton Jones says he had been targeted by five fellow middle-schoolers.

When asked why he never complained to a teacher or principal, he said, “I was afraid that they would for sure attack.”

“He became more and more agitated. He didn’t want to go back to school,” said his mom Kim Jones.

The 11-year-old’s mother was behind the camera and posted the video to her Facebook.

“I knew that it could be great and I knew that it could be awful, and it has been,” said Kim Jones.

The spotlight on Keaton also cast attention onto Kim’s prior social media posts including one where she’s holding a Confederate flag – a symbol of pride for some and racism for others.

Her daughter’s Twitter also contained a family photo with a confederate flag.

“The only two photos, the only two photos, on my entire planet that I am anywhere near a Confederate flag,” said Kim Jones. “It was ironic. It was funny.”

Kim says it has nothing to do with a racist intent.

“NO.No. Absolutely not, I’ve said I spent most of my life being bullied and judged because I wasn’t racist,” said Kim.

Thanks to the video, Keaton Jones went from a bullied middle schooler to a boy with friends around the world.

“It made me feel like I had accomplished something real…something that could actually change the world,” said Keaton.