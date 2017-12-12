Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Closing arguments are expected in the trial of a mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old son back in 1990.

His name was Lazaro Figueroa and he was found in the bushes on Miami Beach. He had been starved, beaten and his skull was bashed in. He weighed only 18 pounds – half of what he should have weighed at his age.

The child became known as “Baby Lollipops,” for the T-shirt he was wearing, bearing images of lollipops.

On Monday his mother, Ana Maria Cardona, took the stand in her own defense.

She is being tried for the third time for Figueroa’s murder.

Twice before, Cardona has been tried, convicted and sentenced to death, but the convictions have been overturned due to procedural errors and “inflammatory” statements by prosecutors.

As in her previous trials, Cardona blamed her girlfriend, Olivia Gonzalez, for killing Lazaro.

Cardona said she reluctantly engaged in a “romantic” relationship with Gonzalez, because she needed a place to live with Lazaro and his two older siblings.

“Olivia was forcing me to maintain a relationship with her. Anytime she touched me, I became nauseous,” Cardona testified.

“I became dependent on her. She was blackmailing me and threatening me and said they were going to take my children,” Cardona testified, crying.

“The problem with Olivia was I paid more attention to my children than I did to her,” Cardona testified. “She’s a monster, a monster, a monster.”

Cardona said Gonzalez would abuse Lazaro, shaking him and screaming at him.

Cardona said that when they moved into a small efficiency Gonzalez told her there could be no small, loud children around.

She said that Gonzalez told her she had taken Lazaro to stay with a still unidentified friend.

“Did you ever see Lazaro again?” a defense attorney asked.

“No,” Cardona replied, weeping.

When she next heard of her son, it was from a homicide detective.

“He told me that my son was dead and I thought that I was going to die,” Cardona said.

Gonzalez did not testify in this third trial.

She had previously testified that Cardona beat Lazaro, and smashed his head with a baseball bat.

Witnesses said they saw Cardona repeatedly abuse Lazaro, and neglect him.

Cardona also told police in 1990 that she dumped Lazaro’s body after he fell and hit his head.

She recanted the statement Monday, saying it was coerced from her by a manipulative detective.

“I didn’t kill my son, Olivia killed my son,” Cardona cried.

In the third trial, the state is not seeking the death penalty.