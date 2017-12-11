Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIAMI DADE (CBSMiami) – A man is dead and another injured after a violent altercation in West Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Police say they were called to a home at 6121 SW 24th Street around 2 a.m. Monday.

There was some type of fight between two men inside the home.

Neighbors said that the landlord, Carlos Pinto, 66, was stabbed by an angry tenant, known as Richard, who then stabbed himself and died, but that has not been confirmed by police.

There have been problems at that same home before, according to neighbors.

“It’s a little sad because you don’t hear that around here but yeah it was expected at some point I guess,” said neighbor Vania Mesa. “Cops are always here and it’s always that house.”

‘He’s really great. He’s a really good person,” said neighbor Sarah Garcia.

She said she was horrified by very nearly losing her friend.

Crews rushed Pinto to the hospital.

“You would never expect someone to do that to you,” said Garcia. “You know, you helping them and you ended up being stabbed by one of your friends.”

“Surprising…we really don’t get stuff like that in this neighborhood,” said the victim’s friend Derik Mesa. “It’s kind of scary.”

Miami Dade Police detectives should have an update this afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.