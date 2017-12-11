Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A coach is facing charges after hitting a 5-year-old with a tennis racket, but he and his lawyer told CBS4 that’s not the whole truth.

Osmailer Torres’ attorney says his client accidentally struck the child during a tennis lesson all while trying to protect other pupils.

Because of that, the lawyer is asking the court to grant his client immunity.

Surveillance video released by the State Attorney’s Office released surveillance video of the incident which took place in April of 2016 at Miami’s First Presbyterian Church on Brickell Avenue.

According to court documents, the instructor had already reprimanded the child and isolated him to keep him from striking other children.

The little boy is seen opening the door at the playground and making his way toward the instructor and other children.

There’s a brief exchange with the tennis instructor and then the instructor appears to strike the child before the child goes back to the playground area.

The 31-year-old Torres was arrested in July of 2016 and charged with child abuse.

Torres’ lawyer says when questioned by detectives his client maintained his innocence explaining that if the child was hit it was accidental.

The lawyer released a statement that read, in part:

“Mr. Torres was not trying to hit anyone, rather he was trying to stop some routine horseplay before someone was injured more seriously. Mr. Torres was unaware that the child had even been hit until he was informed by police officers.”