NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One of two teenagers shot in North Lauderdale over the weekend is out of the hospital and talking about the ordeal.

Bryson Johnson, who is using an alias for fear of retaliation, says it took four hours to remove a bullet lodged in his wrist.

The 19-year-old Johnson says the 15-year-old who was also shot may be paralyzed from his bullet wounds.

“I just ran. I heard the gunshots and felt the pain. I ran to my aunt’s house and they called the ambulance,” said Johnson.

The violence began with a street fight that broke out in North Lauderdale that was captured on cellphone video.

That’s when the Broward Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Fernandinho St. Lot pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Johnson and the 15-year-old, who were innocent bystanders, were hit by the gunfire.

“We don’t know what the motive was,” said Johnson.

On Sunday, St. Lot turned himself into BSO. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder. A judge ordered him held with no bond.

Johnson says he’s relieved St. Lot is in custody, but he still has many questions.

“I’m angry you shot a 15-year-old and he had nothing to do with that,” said Johnson.