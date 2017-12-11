Filed Under:Hank Tester, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Police, Sniper

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police are calming resident’s fears Monday night after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt says there’s nothing to a number of social media posts that claim there is a sniper in the city.

The posts claimed a sniper was responsible for the death of 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree, who was found shot in her car Saturday night.

After being shot, her car crashed into other vehicles at 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.

Roundtree was behind the wheel when police and fire rescue noticed that she had been struck by a bullet.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police are trying to determine who may have shot Roundtree. They do not know if it was random, if she was a target or a stray bullet was involved.

“There are no facts to indicate there was a sniper out here shooting at random people,” said Chief Noel-Pratt. “I want to make that clear and let everyone know via social media as well as this press conference know that.”

The department needs help with this one, so call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch