MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens Police are calming resident’s fears Monday night after a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Chief Delma Noel-Pratt says there’s nothing to a number of social media posts that claim there is a sniper in the city.
The posts claimed a sniper was responsible for the death of 43-year-old Alicia Roundtree, who was found shot in her car Saturday night.
After being shot, her car crashed into other vehicles at 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.
Roundtree was behind the wheel when police and fire rescue noticed that she had been struck by a bullet.
She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
Police are trying to determine who may have shot Roundtree. They do not know if it was random, if she was a target or a stray bullet was involved.
“There are no facts to indicate there was a sniper out here shooting at random people,” said Chief Noel-Pratt. “I want to make that clear and let everyone know via social media as well as this press conference know that.”
The department needs help with this one, so call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.