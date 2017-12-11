Filed Under:Bullied Boy, Keaton Jones, Local TV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBSMiami) — A mother’s Facebook post, showing her agonized son struggle to explain why he is being bullied has gone viral.  It is sparking a nationwide outpouring of support for the young man and the raw emotion he so publicly shared.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. He said milk was poured on him and ham was put down his clothes.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton said. “What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK. People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault. If you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you.”

The video was posted Friday morning. Before Keaton could return to school near Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday, it had been viewed more than 20 million times. In addition, a crowdsourcing page for Keaton’s future education had raised more than $29,000.

“We all know how it feels to want to belong,” Jones said in her post, “but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

Justin Bieber posted a video and said, “This kid is all-time, he’s a legend, check him out, his name is Keaton.”

Soon, everyone wanted to be Keaton’s friend.

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

 

Actor Chris Evans tweeted a message to Keaton and invited him to the premiere of the next Avengers movie.

 

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

 

Retired racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to “add me to your long list of friends,” and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton “has a friend for life” and that “love is the only way to beat hate.”

 

Hailee Steinfeld asked Keaton, on Twitter, to be her date to the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere on Tuesday.

 

University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano beat them all to it when he visited Keaton in person on Sunday and posted a picture of them together.

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White also  said he wanted to bring Keaton to Las Vegas to hang out at UFC headquarters.

“I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given,” his mom Kimberly wrote in a later post. “But he’s still just a little boy.”

