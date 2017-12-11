Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CBSMiami) — A mother’s Facebook post, showing her agonized son struggle to explain why he is being bullied has gone viral. It is sparking a nationwide outpouring of support for the young man and the raw emotion he so publicly shared.

Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch.

In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. He said milk was poured on him and ham was put down his clothes.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Keaton said. “What’s the point of it? Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and find a way to be mean to them? It’s not OK. People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault. If you are made fun of, just don’t let it bother you.”

The video was posted Friday morning. Before Keaton could return to school near Knoxville, Tennessee on Monday, it had been viewed more than 20 million times. In addition, a crowdsourcing page for Keaton’s future education had raised more than $29,000.

“We all know how it feels to want to belong,” Jones said in her post, “but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

Justin Bieber posted a video and said, “This kid is all-time, he’s a legend, check him out, his name is Keaton.”

Soon, everyone wanted to be Keaton’s friend.

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

We going to the middle school next Tuesday show young Man some love we will also TWITTER LIVE some of it so everyone can show there love and support #vols #StopBullying @cboystunna3 @BroadwayJay2 @JKShuttlesworth @smithtrey98 — Tyler Byrd (@D1fuzzymuffin17) December 9, 2017

Actor Chris Evans tweeted a message to Keaton and invited him to the premiere of the next Avengers movie.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

buddy next time I make it home to Knox I’m going to walk into that lunchroom with you and watch the bullies say they are sorry to you. you don’t deserve that. keep your head up and continue to be kind…you will always Come out on top. sending a hug. https://t.co/fZn2hbMPKp — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 10, 2017

Retired racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to “add me to your long list of friends,” and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton “has a friend for life” and that “love is the only way to beat hate.”

Hailee Steinfeld asked Keaton, on Twitter, to be her date to the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere on Tuesday.

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano beat them all to it when he visited Keaton in person on Sunday and posted a picture of them together.

So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White also said he wanted to bring Keaton to Las Vegas to hang out at UFC headquarters.

“I’m humbled by the voice my boy has been given,” his mom Kimberly wrote in a later post. “But he’s still just a little boy.”