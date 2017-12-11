Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – It’s been an eventful Monday for Jim Larranaga’s Miami Hurricanes.
First, the team made a four-spot jump in the AP Poll from Number 10 to Number 6. Later, it was announced that freshman guard Lonnie Walker has been named ACC Rookie of the Week. Walker dazzled with a career high 26 points in Miami’s recent win over Boston University.
From UM Sports Communications:
University of Miami freshman guard Lonnie Walker IV has been named the ACC Rookie of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office. This is Walker’s first ACC Rookie of the Week honor and the first by a Miami player since Bruce Brown Jr. on Feb. 27, 2017.
The Reading, Pa., native made his first career start last Wednesday against Boston University and had a breakout performance, recording 26 points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes of action – all career highs.
Walker was 9-for-15 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and also went 3-for-3 at the free-throw stripe. Eighteen of his 26 points came in the second half, as he was 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
Ten of Miami’s first 16 points in the second half came from Walker as the Hurricanes broke open a tie game at the half.
Walker is averaging 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in eight games this season.
One of seven remaining unbeaten teams in the nation, Miami (8-0) rose to No. 6 in the latest Associated Press Poll on Monday, the Hurricanes’ highest ranking since a No. 5 mark on March 18, 2013. UM returns to action Saturday at noon with a road contest in Washington, D.C., against George Washington.
Walker, a former McDonald’s All American in high school, is living up to his preseason hype.