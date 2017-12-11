Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The blockbuster trade that sends reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees is now official.

The Miami Marlins shipped Stanton and his massive contract to the Bronx Bombers in exchange for infielder Starlin Castro and a pair of minor leaguers; RHP Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers.

The deal was locked in on Monday as Stanton officially waived his no-trade clause.

Stanton has 10 years and $295 million remaining on his contract, the majority of which will be paid by the Yankees should the slugger remain with the team through the team of the deal.

Additionally, the Marlins will send New York $30 million if Stanton decides not to opt-out of his contract following the 2020 season.

Stanton, 28, led the majors last season with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs.

He was an All-Star last year, as was Castro for the Yankees.

The Marlins are expected to trade Castro sometime this offseason as the team is looking to bring its payroll down to around $90 million.

Castro hit .300 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs last season.

Guzman was 5-3 with a 2.30 ERA in Class A Staten Island last year while Devers hit a combined .245 in the Dominican Summer League and rookie Gulf Coast League, adding one home run, 16 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

The Yankees are expected to introduce Stanton during a press conference Monday afternoon.