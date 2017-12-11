Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The dust is beginning to settle on the blockbuster trade that saw the Miami Marlins send reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees.

The Marlins officially announced the deal on Monday, and team CEO Derek Jeter addressed the reasons behind it.

Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald chronicled Jeter’s quotes on the matter. According to Jeter, Stanton was more than willing to be dealt to a new team.

Derek Jeter said Stanton told Marlins he "wanted to continue his career elsewhere" before the began negotiations with other teams. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) December 11, 2017

Stanton likely wanted no part in what will clearly be a massive rebuilding project for Marlins baseball. Reports stemming back to October say that new ownership told Stanton that if he didn’t accept a trade, he’d be the only superstar on a stripped-down roster.

Once the process began, it was Stanton who held the leverage thanks to his full no-trade rights. “The decision was ultimately his,” said Jeter, who noted the only three offers on the table were from the Giants, Cardinals, and Yankees. Stanton chose to put on the pinstripes.

As expected, the main objective for trading Stanton is to create financial flexibility, as Marlins ownership continues their quest to cut payroll to around $90 Million.

Jeter said trading Stanton "gives us financial flexibility" and helps build a pipeline of minor league players. — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) December 11, 2017

In exchange for Stanton, the Marlins receive Yankees infielder Starlin Castro and a pair of minor leaguers; RHP Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers.

Phrases like “financial flexibility” and “pipeline of minor leaguers” are a tough sell for a Marlins fanbase that has watched their team under-spend an under-deliver for the better part of the past 14 seasons. Last decade’s Miguel Cabrera trade promised similar results but only ended in disappointment.

In Stanton, Marlins fans finally found their next Cabrera-like hope, only to see him dealt to the Big Apple for financial flexibility. Marlins fans can’t help but feel like they aren’t allowed to have nice things.

Fan disappointment is something Derek Jeter is not oblivious to, the way his predecessor Jeffrey Loria appeared to be.

Jeter on unpopularity as CEO: "It's been a learning experience. I'm learning, learning a lot about this organization, learning a lot of things that need to be fixed. We're not going to turn this organization around overnight. It's going to take some time." — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) December 11, 2017

And Jeter’s message to fans appears to be a simple one: He needs to tear the Marlins down before he can build them back up.

“Everyone needs to realize, this is an organization that has not been successful,” said Jeter. “So if you haven’t been winning, you need to make a change. Fans want a team that’s going to win.”

He’s correct on fans wanting to win. The difficult part here will be convincing your paying customers that getting rid of the NL MVP is a good way to start that process. The Marlins haven’t qualified for the playoffs since winning their second World Series in 2003. For the past 14 years, fans have witnessed fire sales, salary dumps, puzzling manager changes and disappointing results.

Will the results be different this time around? Fans can only hope.