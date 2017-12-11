Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former athletes and a Florida developer are teaming up for a good cause.

Furniture and household items are being moved out from the Estates at Acqualina, a Sunny Isles Beach resort undergoing a massive renovation, and donated to two Florida foundations.

Laura and Jorge Posada’s foundation for Puerto Rico have joined Derek Jeter’s Turn2 foundation to get the donated household items to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, Miami and Key West.

Posada and Jeter were teammates for years while playing baseball for the New York Yankees.

“Now I can also say that I am Derek Jeter’s teammate because we are working together to benefit all those who were affected by the natural disasters,” Laura said.

“I’m going to donate furniture to families who were affected in the keys and also donate furniture to families from Puerto Rico to a newly located to the Miami area,” added Jeter said.

“Now we want to construct, and how about people who have lost it all?” Jorge said. “So this is another step in our rebuilding part.”

More than 125 pieces are being donated by the estates at Acqualina.

This as the developers begin demolition to build the new estates on property where another Yankees legend, Babe Ruth, vacationed and put on the map.

“It’s only fitting that these two modern day legends continue a Yankee tradition by leading us all to community service consistent with the values of their organizations,” said Jules Trump, Developer at Acqualina.

Furniture and appliances are being moved out and sorted, and they are going to be shipped out to Puerto Rico.

Families should be receiving them by the beginning of next year.