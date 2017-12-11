Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Giancarlo Stanton’s move from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees became official on Monday.

In a surreal sight for baseball fans all over the world – especially those in South Florida and New York – Stanton dawned the pinstripes for the first time in his introductory news conference with the New York media.

The National League MVP held little back when talking about his time with the Marlins, and what led to the organization trading him for “financial flexibility.” You’ll notice that Stanton acknowledges how tough it must be to be a Miami Marlins fan, recommending the team’s supporters to “watch from afar if you’re going to watch.” Ouch.

Asked if Derek Jeter tried to convince him to stay with the Marlins: “We had a meeting, yes. We spoke about the direction of the team. I wanted us to go forward and have an advance with the pitching staff. I thought our lineup was legit and we needed help with our pitchers. We needed to add rather than subtract. The way they wanted to go was to subtract. I let that be known that I didn’t want to be a part of another rebuild… another losing season. That’s almost a guaranteed losing season… taking away what I thought was a great lineup. Yes, I didn’t want to be a part of a rebuild.”

His advice to Marlins fans: “I would say to hang in there. They’re hurting. They’re gonna go through some more tough years but I would advise them not to give up. Just keep hope. Maybe watch from afar if you’re going to watch. The [players] that are out there are good kids and they need some support, too.”

On his journey to this point: “Quite the experience, quite the road to get here. When I signed [new contract] in Miami I wanted things to work out and I had a good vision there, but sometimes things spiral out of place and you need to find a new home.”

Why he included the Yankees in his list of approved destinations: “Watching them from afar and seeing their young dynamic group; the way they flow together on the field, how they never give up and never quit, the atmosphere and the storied franchise – there’s not much you can say about why you wouldn’t want to be there.”

On what it will be like to be on a playoff caliber team: “It’s what I’ve always wanted. It’s what I’ve dreamed of. You always want to be in competitive games where they mean something and your performance means something to the team and to the city. It’s going to be a fun challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”