MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Goran Dragic scored 19 points, and the Miami Heat pulled away from the lowly Memphis Grizzlies for a 107-82 victory on Monday night.

Miami shot 56.1 percent from the field and had seven players score in double figures in its second straight win. Josh Richardson had 17 points, and reserves Tyler Johnson and Bam Adebayo finished with 14 apiece.

Memphis lost for the 15th time in 16 games. Marc Gasol scored 19 points on 5-for-14 shooting and Andrew Harrison had 16.

The Heat carried a 70-60 lead into the fourth quarter and kept up the pressure in the final period. Johnson scored five straight points to run the advantage out to 18, and the lead ballooned to 27 in the closing minutes.

Miami shot 65 percent in the second half.

The first half was a sloppy affair with 11 turnovers for the Grizzlies and 10 for the Heat. Miami led 45-42 at the break.

TIP-INS

Heat: C Hassan Whiteside missed his sixth straight game with a left knee injury. … It was Miami’s first trip to FedExForum since the firing of former Heat assistant David Fizdale as head coach of Memphis. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said he had lunch with his former assistant earlier in the day. “He’s going to get another opportunity,” Spoelstra said.

Grizzlies: G Tyreke Evans had 11 points on 5-for-17 shooting in his 500th career game. … Memphis is winless in nine games against the Eastern Conference. … Memphis went 18 for 27 at the free-throw line. … Memphis is 1-14 since starting PG Mike Conley was shelved by left Achilles problems.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Visit Washington on Wednesday night.

