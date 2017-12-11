Filed Under:Broward County, Cold Weather, Homeless, Local TV, Weather

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Cold temperatures will continue overnight leading Broward County to extend its Cold Weather Emergency.

The Cold Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:30pm Monday to 9:00am Tuesday.

Homeless persons are being asked to spend the night in special cold night shelters.

They should report to  the following locations no later than 6:30PM Monday for transportation.

  • Pompano Beach
    Pompano Beach City Hall
    100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)
    (Pickup Location Only)

 

  • Fort Lauderdale
    The Salvation Army
    1445 West Broward Blvd.
    (Shelter and Pickup Location)

 

  • Hollywood
    Broward Outreach Center
    2056 Scott St.
    (Shelter and Pickup Location)

If you have any questions or need additional information call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at954-563-4357 (HELP)

