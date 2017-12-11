Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Cold temperatures will continue overnight leading Broward County to extend its Cold Weather Emergency.
The Cold Weather Emergency is in effect from 6:30pm Monday to 9:00am Tuesday.
Homeless persons are being asked to spend the night in special cold night shelters.
They should report to the following locations no later than 6:30PM Monday for transportation.
- Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach City Hall
100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)
(Pickup Location Only)
- Fort Lauderdale
The Salvation Army
1445 West Broward Blvd.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
- Hollywood
Broward Outreach Center
2056 Scott St.
(Shelter and Pickup Location)
If you have any questions or need additional information call the Broward County Homeless Hotline at954-563-4357 (HELP)