MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Floridians enjoyed a taste of winter Monday morning with lows falling to the 40s.

The rest of the day will have clear skies and plenty of winter sunshine.

High Pressure is providing a quiet and dry weather pattern.

With a Northerly breeze in place, highs will be cool and comfortable in the upper 60s. The average high will be about 78 degrees.

Tonight, lows will fall to the low 50s along the coast and some inland areas may dip down to the mid to upper 40s.

On Tuesday, winds will shift out of the West and temperatures will start to creep up. This means it will be milder with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday evening, a weak dry front is forecast to move in and we’ll see a cooler breeze midweek.

Highs will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday.

Thursday morning will be chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Highs should be around 70 degrees.

Temperatures will start warming later this weekend and we’ll see highs in the upper 70s by Friday.

Another front is forecast to sweep in this weekend with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and the upper 70s on Sunday.

