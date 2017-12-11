Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MARTIN COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A former Florida State University student connected to a gruesome double murder in South Florida is expected to use an insanity defense in court.
Austin Harrouff is accused of attacking and killing 59-year-old John Stevens III and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon in the driveway of their Tequesta home in August of 2016.
When Martin Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Harrouff biting Stevens’ face and chewing on the flesh.
According to WPEC, Harrouff’s lawyers filed a notice of intent to rely on an insanity defense.
Lawyers claim Harouff suffered a “full-blown psychotic episode” on the night of the murders.
In an interview with Dr. Phil, Harrouff called the murders “a nightmare.” It was an interview that Harrouff’s attorney Nellie King said “has tainted jury pool.”
Harrouff is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted murder.