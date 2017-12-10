Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Ft. Lauderdale, Local TV, Shooting, Teen Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A young man is in police custody in connection to the shooting of two juveniles during a street fight in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fernandinho St. Lot, 19, was picked up Sunday evening for the incident that happened a day earlier at 1040 S.W. 76th Avenue.

Cell phone video showed more than a dozen teenagers and young men watching two shirtless fighters square off against each other in the middle of the street. At one point, a few more appear to try to jump into the action to intimidate one of the participants.

22 Street Fight Scatters When Gunman Opens Fire, Hitting 2 Juveniles

A street fight ends in gunfire on Dec. 9, 2017 in North Lauderdale. Also pictured: Fernandinho St. Lot, 19. (Source: CBS4/Broward Sheriff’s Office)

That’s when a gunman, standing among the group, pulls out a pistol and fires a warning shot in the air, sending the crowd running. Next, at the suggestion of another individual, seen pointing out a target, the gunman aims down the street and fires again, before the video cuts out.

A neighbor who heard the gunshots said he looked out and saw an individual laying in the street.

Two victims were taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven’t confirmed whether or not St. Lot was the shooter. However, he does face two charges for attempted murder.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch