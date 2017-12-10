Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A young man is in police custody in connection to the shooting of two juveniles during a street fight in a North Lauderdale neighborhood.
Fernandinho St. Lot, 19, was picked up Sunday evening for the incident that happened a day earlier at 1040 S.W. 76th Avenue.
Cell phone video showed more than a dozen teenagers and young men watching two shirtless fighters square off against each other in the middle of the street. At one point, a few more appear to try to jump into the action to intimidate one of the participants.
That’s when a gunman, standing among the group, pulls out a pistol and fires a warning shot in the air, sending the crowd running. Next, at the suggestion of another individual, seen pointing out a target, the gunman aims down the street and fires again, before the video cuts out.
A neighbor who heard the gunshots said he looked out and saw an individual laying in the street.
Two victims were taken to the hospital.
Authorities haven’t confirmed whether or not St. Lot was the shooter. However, he does face two charges for attempted murder.
Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.