MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities haven’t confirmed whether the pilot of a small plane that crashed near Miami Executive Airport Sunday survived.
The pilot of the Piper PA 60 aircraft had departed from Miami Executive and was returning to the airport after declaring an emergency.
The plane didn’t make it back, however, crashing one and a half miles west of the airport in an empty field, at 2:50 p.m.
Only the pilot was inside.
The FAA is investigating. The NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.