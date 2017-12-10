Filed Under:Arrest, Comedian, Hannibal Buress, Local TV, Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Comedian Hannibal Buress was arrested Saturday night in Miami.

According to police, Buress was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

The incident took place at N.W. 20th Street and N.W. 2nd Avenue at 10:30 p.m.

According to CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald, Buress was booked into jail at 1:57 a.m. and posted bail just before 6 a.m.

Police have not released any additional details as to what led to the arrest.

Buress is a popular comedian that has recently appeared in the film “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and new HBO comedy “Crashing.”

A video posted on YouTube appears to show part of the arrest.

In the video, Buress asks the officers why he is being detained.

They reply, “for trespassing.”

