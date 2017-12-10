Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede sits down with two sons of politicians who have now risen to the positions their fathers once held.
Francis Suarez is the new Mayor of Miami. His father, Xavier Suarez, was Mayor of Miami from 1985 to 1993 and then was re-elected for a brief period in 1997.
Dan Gelber is the new Mayor of Miami Beach. His father, Seymour Gelber, was the Miami Beach Mayor from 1991 to 1997
