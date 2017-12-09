By Alex Donno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Giancarlo Stanton saga is coming to a close. According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Marlins are trading Stanton to the New York Yankees.

The news comes a day after Stanton rejected trades to San Francisco and St. Louis. Stanton has full no-trade rights, but has apparently approved a move to the Big Apple.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post offers details on what the Marlins will receive in return for the National League MVP.

Stanton, a four-time All Star, has spent his entire career with the Miami Marlins.

