MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ‘establishment’ will tell you that the simplest explanation for something is usually the correct explanation.
With Giancarlo Stanton on his way from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees, the establishment will tell you this trade is the coincidental result of unplanned, unrelated circumstances in a random, chaotic universe.
The establishment lies.
Let’s all put on our tin foil hats and consider other, more intriguing possibilities.
As Dayn Perry of CBS Sports pointed out, the idea of Derek Jeter sending the NL MVP to his beloved New York Yankees just looks too suspicious to be a coincidence.
Derek Jeter is the CEO of the Miami Marlins.
Jeter was a legendary shortstop for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons.
Jeter just oversaw a trade that sent reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins to the Yankees.
He makes three compelling points. But, perhaps you’re the type of person who thinks Lee Harvey Oswald acted completely alone. If you need more convincing, check out what some of sports media’s greatest visionaries have to say on the topic.
Is Derek Jeter REALLY running the Miami Marlins, or is he a Yankees double agent?