MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ‘establishment’ will tell you that the simplest explanation for something is usually the correct explanation.

With Giancarlo Stanton on his way from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees, the establishment will tell you this trade is the coincidental result of unplanned, unrelated circumstances in a random, chaotic universe.

The establishment lies.

Let’s all put on our tin foil hats and consider other, more intriguing possibilities.

As Dayn Perry of CBS Sports pointed out, the idea of Derek Jeter sending the NL MVP to his beloved New York Yankees just looks too suspicious to be a coincidence.

Derek Jeter is the CEO of the Miami Marlins. Jeter was a legendary shortstop for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons. Jeter just oversaw a trade that sent reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins to the Yankees.

He makes three compelling points. But, perhaps you’re the type of person who thinks Lee Harvey Oswald acted completely alone. If you need more convincing, check out what some of sports media’s greatest visionaries have to say on the topic.

Derek Jeter must still be getting paid big-time by the Yankees. https://t.co/QTL9u44smz — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 9, 2017

A quick recap: Jeter bought the Marlins using mostly other people’s money, completely gutted them, pushed out a bunch of longtime employees, and traded their once-in-a-Generation player to the Yankees. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 9, 2017

Baseball teaming up with Jeter to give him a baseball team – and Jeter turning around and trading the MVP to his old team while screwing South Florida — feels like Wall Street fraud — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) December 9, 2017

Derek Jeter: still a Yankee. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) December 9, 2017

Derek Jeter bought an entire team just to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees #RE2PECT — Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) December 9, 2017

The league has to look into this whole derek jeter giving Stanton to the yankees. Has collusion written all over it — Tim Bowdoin (@theothertbow) December 9, 2017

Is Derek Jeter REALLY running the Miami Marlins, or is he a Yankees double agent?