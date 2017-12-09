Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
President Donald Trump released his weekly address on Friday 12/9/17.
Congress passed a short-term funding measure that keeps the federal government open while lawmakers continue to work on a long-term budget deal.
President Donald J. Trump lent his support to that effort yesterday, hosting both Democratic and Republican congressional leaders in the Oval Office. Although Congress is ultimately responsible for reaching a compromise that keeps the government open into next year, the White House understands its important leadership role in outlining what a lasting solution must achieve.
“This is a time of great opportunity in this country,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “We’re seeing growth at home, but we have many challenges abroad.” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders underscored that some funding priorities must transcend politics, including the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs.
Yesterday’s meeting at the White House was an encouraging sign that leaders on both sides of the aisle agree. “We’re all here as a very friendly, well-unified group,” said President Trump. “We hope that we’re going to make some great progress for our country.”
