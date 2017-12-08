Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Newly released video shows the moments that led up to a deadly Broward sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.
Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex just east of State Road 7 in reference to a domestic dispute between a man and woman.
When a deputy tried to separate them the man, identified as Jean Pierre, violently attacked him knocking the deputy to the ground. The deputy tried to stop the violent attack by using his baton and taser to no avail.
Cellphone video shows Pierre holding the leg of a deputy, who was lying on his back, and kicking him. Shortly after, a second deputy arrived and pulled his gun on Pierre as he let go of the deputy’s leg.
When Pierre charged the second deputy he shot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Pierre was taken to the hospital where he died.
Family members said Pierre was a businessman from Haiti who once ran for political office there.