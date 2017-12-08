Filed Under:Car Break In, Crime, Joan Murray, Local TV, Opa Locka Police, Pembroke Pines Police, Police Cruiser

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The teenager arrested for the burglary of an Opa-Locka police cruiser appeared in court Friday morning.

The 16-year-old boy was ordered held in juvenile detention for 21 days.

His family did not attend the court hearing.

The teen was arrested Thursday for the police cruiser break-in.

Investigators say the teen broke into a marked Opa-Locka police cruiser just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday in Pembroke Pines’ Sunswept community.

cop car stolen from Teen Thief Accused Of Stealing AR 15 From Police Cruiser In Court

(Source: Pembroke Pines Police)

Surveillance video captured the brazen thief in action.

He’s accused of stealing an AR-15 assault rifle, three loaded magazines, a tactical vest with police markings and a Taser, among other things.

Police say family and friends of the teen urged him to surrender.

Much of what was taken remains missing.

