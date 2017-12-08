Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The teenager arrested for the burglary of an Opa-Locka police cruiser appeared in court Friday morning.
The 16-year-old boy was ordered held in juvenile detention for 21 days.
His family did not attend the court hearing.
The teen was arrested Thursday for the police cruiser break-in.
Investigators say the teen broke into a marked Opa-Locka police cruiser just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday in Pembroke Pines’ Sunswept community.
Surveillance video captured the brazen thief in action.
He’s accused of stealing an AR-15 assault rifle, three loaded magazines, a tactical vest with police markings and a Taser, among other things.
Police say family and friends of the teen urged him to surrender.
Much of what was taken remains missing.