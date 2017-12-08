Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Commander in Chief will be spending the weekend in South Florida.

Early Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence before a meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

After the meeting, he will fly to Pensacola to take part in a “Make America Great Again” rally at 8 p.m.

The rally takes place just a few miles from the Alabama border.

Controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls, will not be at the rally.

President Donal Trump took to Twitter this week to support Moore, saying Democratic candidate Doug Jones would be “a puppet” for Democratic leaders.

After the rally, Trump will fly to West Palm Beach and spend the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort.

