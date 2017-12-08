Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Commander in Chief will be spending the weekend in South Florida.

Early Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump will have lunch with Vice President Mike Pence before a meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.

After the meeting, he will fly to Pensacola to take part in a “Make America Great Again” rally at 8 p.m.

Big crowd expected today in Pensacola, Florida, for a Make America Great Again speech. We have done so much in so short a period of time…and yet are planning to do so much more! See you there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

The rally takes place just a few miles from the Alabama border.

Controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls, will not be at the rally.

President Donal Trump took to Twitter this week to support Moore, saying Democratic candidate Doug Jones would be “a puppet” for Democratic leaders.

LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

After the rally, Trump will fly to West Palm Beach and spend the weekend at his private Mar-a-Lago resort.